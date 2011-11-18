Spotlight! Malvern’s Victorian Christmas

It’s time to get in the spirit and light up the town! Join NBC 10 on December 2nd and 3rd to celebrate Malvern’s Victorian Christmas. The town will hold its annual tree lighting along with children’s shows, strolling street performers, hayrides, and a special performance from the Philadelphia Boys Choir! It’s a celebration you don’t want to miss!

When: December 2nd and 3rd

Where: Malvern, PA

For more information contact 610-296-9096