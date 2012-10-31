Spotlight! Kennedy Black and White Ball

Help promote breast cancer awareness with a special fund-raising event. Come on out November 9th for the annual Kennedy Black and White Ball. The event will feature dinner, drinks, dancing, door prizes, raffles and much more. Proceeds will benefit the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center for their continuing research and care.
Where: Harry's Savoy Ballroom
Wilmington, DE
When: November 9, 2012
Time: 7:00pm - 11:00pm
Tickets: $75
Raffle Tickets: $5
Contact: 302-588-9012
