Spotlight! Kennedy Black and White Ball

Help promote breast cancer awareness with a special fund-raising event. Come on out November 9th for the annual Kennedy Black and White Ball. The event will feature dinner, drinks, dancing, door prizes, raffles and much more. Proceeds will benefit the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center for their continuing research and care.



Where: Harry's Savoy Ballroom

Wilmington, DE

When: November 9, 2012

Time: 7:00pm - 11:00pm

Tickets: $75

Raffle Tickets: $5

Contact: 302-588-9012