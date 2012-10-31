Spotlight! Great Friend to Kids Awards

GFTK

Honor those who make a positive impact in our community. The Please Touch  Museum invites you to the 17th annual Great Friend to Kids Awards. The  inspiring event honors individuals and organizations that have made  outstanding contributions to enriching the lives of children in the  Greater Philadelphia region. There will be cocktails, hors de'oeuvres, a  silent auction and more. This year Please Touch Museum will honor Shelly  Yanoff of Public Citizens for Children and Youth with the Lifetime  Achievement Award. Other award recipients include The Jimmy Rollins  Family Foundation, PECO, Christine Rouse of Acting without Boundaries,  and Rubye’s Kids.

Where: Please Touch Museum
4231 Avenue of the Republic
Philadelphia, PA
When: November 8, 2012
Time: 6:30pm - 10:00pm
Contact: 215-581-3175

