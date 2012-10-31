Spotlight! Great Friend to Kids Awards

Honor those who make a positive impact in our community. The Please Touch Museum invites you to the 17th annual Great Friend to Kids Awards. The inspiring event honors individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to enriching the lives of children in the Greater Philadelphia region. There will be cocktails, hors de'oeuvres, a silent auction and more. This year Please Touch Museum will honor Shelly Yanoff of Public Citizens for Children and Youth with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Other award recipients include The Jimmy Rollins Family Foundation, PECO, Christine Rouse of Acting without Boundaries, and Rubye’s Kids.



Where: Please Touch Museum

4231 Avenue of the Republic

Philadelphia, PA

When: November 8, 2012

Time: 6:30pm - 10:00pm

Contact: 215-581-3175