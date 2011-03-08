Spotlight! Get your Rear in Gear

run

Lace up your sneakers and get some fresh air while making a difference.

Join NBC 10 on March 20th for Philadelphia's third annual Get Your Rear in Gear run. All proceeds go to local efforts to raise awareness of colon cancer and positively impact screening rates. There will be food and refreshments so gather your friends and family and come on out.

What: Get your Rear in Gear

When: March 20th

Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway,Philadelphia, PA 19130

