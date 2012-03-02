Spotlight! Get your Rear in Gear

Get yourself some fresh air and make a difference. Join NBC10’s Terry Ruggles for Philadelphia’s 4th annual “Get your rear in gear” run and walk. All proceeds will be invested in local programs to raise awareness of colon cancer and positively impact screening rates. Start your own team with friends and family. There’s even a run for the kids!

When: March 18th

Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 26th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway Philadelphia, PA

Registration starts at 7am

10K Timed Run: 8:30am

5K Timed Run: 8:30am

2 Mile Walk: 8am

Tony’s Trot Kids’ Fun Run: 10am