Spotlight! Dancing with the Philadelphia Stars

Grab your dancing shoes and hit the floor with Philadelphia stars.

dancing-with

Help spread awareness of Sickle Cell Disease as local Philadelphia celebrities compete for bragging rights. Sunday, April 22nd marks the 4th annual “Dancing with the Philadelphia Stars.” The evening will include a cocktail hour, silent auction, dinner and a friendly competitive dance competition. Proceeds help fund Sickle Cell education and programs.

When: April 22nd

Where: Crystal Tea Room,100 E Penn Sq, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Burlington 9 hours ago

Man Attacks, Sexually Assaults Woman in Burlington, Police Say

sinkhole 8 hours ago

Sinkhole Swallows Up SUV Traveling in Easton, Pennsylvania

Time: 5pm – 10pm

For tickets and other information visit Dancing with the Philadelphia Stars.

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us