Spotlight! Dancing with the Philadelphia Stars

Help spread awareness of Sickle Cell Disease as local Philadelphia celebrities compete for bragging rights. Sunday, April 22nd marks the 4th annual “Dancing with the Philadelphia Stars.” The evening will include a cocktail hour, silent auction, dinner and a friendly competitive dance competition. Proceeds help fund Sickle Cell education and programs.

When: April 22nd

Where: Crystal Tea Room,100 E Penn Sq, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Time: 5pm – 10pm

For tickets and other information visit Dancing with the Philadelphia Stars.