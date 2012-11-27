Spotlight! Brunch with Santa

santa24

Celebrate the holidays with a special holiday feast! This December, the Elmwood Park Zoo invites you to have brunch with Santa. Gather the family and enjoy a buffet-style brunch, get your photo taken with Ole' Saint Nick, meet his reindeer, and make your own holiday ornaments. Tickets are on sale now, so get them while you still can!

To make a reservation, call 610-277-3825 ext. 241

When: December 15th - 16th & 22nd - 23rd, 2012
Where: Elmwood Park Zoo
1661 Harding Blvd.
Norristown, PA

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us