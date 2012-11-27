Spotlight! Brunch with Santa

Celebrate the holidays with a special holiday feast! This December, the Elmwood Park Zoo invites you to have brunch with Santa. Gather the family and enjoy a buffet-style brunch, get your photo taken with Ole' Saint Nick, meet his reindeer, and make your own holiday ornaments. Tickets are on sale now, so get them while you still can!



To make a reservation, call 610-277-3825 ext. 241



When: December 15th - 16th & 22nd - 23rd, 2012

Where: Elmwood Park Zoo

1661 Harding Blvd.

Norristown, PA