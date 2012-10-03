Spotlight! Barrington Harvest Festival

Get yourself some fresh air and have some fun! Come on out to the 15th annual Barrington Harvest Festival - Saturday, October 13th on Clements Bridge Road. Enjoy a community wide celebration with craft displays, a beer garden, car show, and some excellent barbeque. Compete in Barrington's world record attempt at the largest egg toss competition! There will be plenty of activities for the entire family so don't miss it.





Date: Saturday, October 13th

Where: Clements Bridge Road

Barrington, NJ

Time: 10:00am - 4:00pm



Contact: 856-761-4482