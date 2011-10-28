Spotlight! ALS Walk

Lace up your sneakers and walk for ALS. Come on out to Citizen’s Bank Park on November 5th, for the Walk to Defeat ALS. There will be activities and prizes for children and families along with incentives to go the extra mile. Proceeds will help offer programs and services to ALS patients and their families.

When: November 5th

Where:Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way,Philadelphia, PA

For more information and donations visit ALS website.