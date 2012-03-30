Spotlight! 8K Gener8tion Run and Walk

Help positively influence the lives of young adults. Join NBC 10 on April 14th for the 8K Gener8tion Run and Walk. All proceeds go to benefit “Students Run Philly Style” – an organization that mentors young adults to achieve their dreams. There will be a petting zoo, face painting, and activities for the whole family!

When: April 14th

Where: Philadelphia Navy Yard, 4747 South Broad Street,Building 101, Suite 120, Philadelphia, PA 19112

Price: Pricing varies. $35 for an individual runner / $15 to walk.

The 8K run starts: 8am (8K Walk immediately follows).