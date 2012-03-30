Spotlight! 8K Gener8tion Run and Walk

Lace up those shoes and run for younf adults.

legs-runnning

Help positively influence the lives of young adults. Join NBC 10 on April 14th for the 8K Gener8tion Run and Walk. All proceeds go to benefit “Students Run Philly Style” – an organization that mentors young adults to achieve their dreams. There will be a petting zoo, face painting, and activities for the whole family!

When: April 14th

Where: Philadelphia Navy Yard, 4747 South Broad Street,Building 101, Suite 120, Philadelphia, PA 19112

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Burlington 9 hours ago

Man Attacks, Sexually Assaults Woman in Burlington, Police Say

sinkhole 9 hours ago

Sinkhole Swallows Up SUV Traveling in Easton, Pennsylvania

Price: Pricing varies. $35 for an individual runner / $15 to walk.

The 8K run starts: 8am (8K Walk immediately follows).

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us