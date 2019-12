Go all in for an evening of fundraising and social awareness. Join NBC 10 for the 1st annual

“Queen of Hearts Casino Night.” The event will feature an open bar, Texas hold’em games, delicious appetizers, a high end raffle, and more! All proceeds benefit the Delco Down Syndrome Interest group.

When: February 4th

Where: Overbrook Country Club,799 Godfrey Road,Villanova, PA 18085

Time: 7pm