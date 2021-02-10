Terez Paylor

Sports Journalist Terez Paylor Dies Suddenly at 37

"His legacy will leave an enduring impact on sports journalism, the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs, and their fans," Paylor's fianceé said

In this Jan. 8, 2012, file photo, a detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Nick Laham/Getty Images

Prominent pro football journalist Terez Paylor died suddenly at age 37, his fiancée said Tuesday.

Ebony Reed, Paylor's longtime girlfriend and fiancée, said he will be dearly missed.

"While we are shocked and saddened by Terez Paylor's sudden passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life that touched so many," Reed said in a statement. "Terez was an exceptional journalist whose passion for football made him a respected voice."

Paylor hosted a podcast for Yahoo Sports and was the site's senior NFL reporter. Sam Mellinger, a former colleague at The Kansas City Star, said Paylor didn't travel to the Super Bowl this year because he wanted to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

