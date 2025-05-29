Spirit Halloween has canceled its annual "summerween" kickoff party in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, due to what the company calls "international disruptions and supply chain challenges."

The announcement comes as many retailers are adjusting to tariffs put in place by the Trump administration, which has put at least 10% tariffs on most imports, but up to 30% on goods from China.

Despite the event's cancellation, the company says all of its 1,500 stores will be ready to open for the spooky season by mid-August.

The company also says that they hope to be able to bring the event back in 2026.