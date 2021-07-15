Spike in Ammo, Other Banned Carry-on Items Slowing Lines at PHL

An abundance of banned items, including ammunition, has been slowing down lines at Philadelphia International Airport.

The items have made for longer waits at security checkpoints, the Transportation Security Administration said. The agency added that the banned items are being brought by people who have not traveled in a long time and have perhaps forgotten the things not allowed in carry-on luggage.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of travelers who haven’t flown recently, are new to air travel or have previously only flown once or twice a year,” TSA Federal Security Director Gerardo Spero said in a statement. “These travelers have started to take leisure flights to visit family, travel to meet friends, or take vacations and they are getting stopped at our checkpoint because they have brought prohibited items with them such as oversized liquids and ammunition,” he said.

The TSA said there have been more cases of people bringing ammunition, including boxes of ammo, loaded and empty gun magazines and loose bullets. The agency asked that passengers traveling with ammunition or guns refer to its guidelines online.

People have also more frequently been carrying liquids, gels or aerosols that exceed the 3.4-ounce limit, the TSA said.

“Our TSA officers are seeing travelers arrive at the checkpoint with bottles of water, juice, energy drinks, coffee and soda. TSA officers will give passengers the choice to exit the security checkpoint to drink their beverages in the terminal or allow the officer to dispose of it,” Spero said.

Passengers can check what items are allowed and prohibited in carry-on luggage on the TSA website.