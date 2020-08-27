Two mothers are dead, including one who was launched from the roadway into a nearby home, after a speeding driver hit them in West Philadelphia Thursday morning.

The crash happened after midnight in the Mantua neighborhood near the intersection of 35th and Mt. Vernon streets as the women, a 30-year-old and a 57-year-old, were picking up takeout with the 57-year-old’s 14-year-old daughter, her boyfriend told NBC10. The girl was also hit and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The 19-year-old woman driving the car was going at such a high rate of speed that the crash launched the 30-year-old woman, a mother of two, 40 yards from the roadway and through the front door of a home, knocking the door off its hinges as she landed in the living room, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The woman, as well as the 57-year-old, died of their injuries.

The car came to a stop after plowing into the same home into which it launched one of the victims. The city’s License and Inspection division later deemed the home unsafe.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where she was in stable condition, Small said. Police were investigating if she was under the influence at the time of the crash.