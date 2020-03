Two important tips for Jersey grocery shoppers:

This Saturday, Garden State Pavilion’s ShopRite will stay open late -- until 11 p.m. and after the Shabbat, for Passover shopping.

And Wednesday, March 25, Ravitz-owned ShopRites in South Jersey will close to the general public between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. for healthcare workers to shop.

They’ll do the same from 8 p.m to 10 p.m. Thursday night for first responders.