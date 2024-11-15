‘Speak up.' Family of man killed on I-95 ramp still seeking answers months later

Two months later and the family of Clinton Martin, who was fatally shot while driving, still have no answers as to what led to his death and who was responsible.

Constance Newton, Martin’s mother, is entering her first holiday season without her son.

“I’m not grieving anymore. But I just feel like he gone now. I’m lonely from him. Just talking to us, you know, and laughing with him,” Newton said.

29-year-old Martin and 33-year-old Joshua Waltz were killed on September 13 after a series of events on the I-95 ramp to 476 North in Ridley Township.

Pennsylvania State Police say it happened just before 10 p.m. when someone, for unknown reasons, shot Martin through his driver’s side window, hitting him in the neck.

According to investigators, Waltz was struck by Martin’s car as he was inspecting the back of his car after hitting some debris on the interstate.

Martin’s car had made contact with the right concrete barrier and guide rail before it dragged itself along the barrier for approximately 1/4 mile before striking Waltz and the rear bumper of his car, police said.

Martin and Waltz were both pronounced dead at the scene.

With few answers months later, Martin’s loved ones are pleading for anyone who has information to come forward so both families can get the answers they desperately deserve.

“Just speak up and treat it like it was your family member and just say something, because we lost a gentle soul. A gentle giant. Funny, loving person that would do anything for anybody,” Clinta Martin, Martin’s sister, said.

State police said they are still working hard on the case but don’t have anything new to report. In the days following the shooting and crash, troopers called for anyone who was driving on the I-95 ramp to I-476 N between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on September 13 to reach out to them.

“You can never fill the void, but you just have to think of his good memories and how he used to make everybody laugh,” Clinta said.