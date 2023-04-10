Southwest Philly's Africatown Community Launches First Ever Restaurant Week

Foodies get your bellies ready.

The African Cultural Alliance of North America, Inc. and Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson have announced the launch of the Africatown Restaurant Week in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to details released on Monday, a total of 12 restaurants will participate in this year's event, which will be held from April 10 through April 16.

"It is exciting to see more than a dozen restaurants come together for the first-ever Africatown Restaurant Week in Philadelphia," Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson said, in a statement. "This Restaurant Week is a fantastic way to celebrate the various African and Caribbean communities that live and thrive in Southwest Philadelphia. In this economy, everyone is looking for bargains, and this Restaurant Week will showcase some incredible food at affordable prices and bring people into Southwest Philadelphia from all over the Greater Philadelphia Region and help the local economy."

During the week, these following restaurants will offer 15% off orders of $20 or more:

Le Baobab Restaurant, ECOWAS African & American Restaurant, African Small Pot, Jam Rock Jamaican Restaurant, Sahara African Food, Taste Is Yours, Abyssinia, Le Mandingue Restaurant, Ackee Tree Restaurant, Four Seasons Café, Pete's Piza and Youma Restaurant.

“With the support of local leaders, community members, and the City of Philadelphia, this event, and many more like it, will have a significant economic impact on small businesses in West and Southwest Philly and Africatown, ’’ Voffee Jabateh, of the African Cultural Alliance of North America, Inc. said.