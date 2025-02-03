Southwest Philadelphia

Police shoot, kill person along off-ramp from I-95 near Philadelphia airport

Philadelphia police shot and killed a person near I-95 in Southwest Philadelphia on Feb. 3, 2025, authorities say

By Dan Stamm

Philadelphia police officers shot and killed a person just off Interstate 95 by Philadelphia International Airport early Monday, authorities said.

The Feb. 3, 2025, shooting took place near the airport in Southwest Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs confirmed.

The person died at the scene, Philadelphia Fire Department 911 dispatchers said.

Pennsylvania State Police could be seen blocking off the split for Exit 12 from southbound I-95 for hours Monday morning.

The exact circumstances leading to the deadly shooting weren't clear.

Troopers reopened the ramp before the morning rush.

This story is developing and will be updated.

