Philadelphia police officers shot and killed a person just off Interstate 95 by Philadelphia International Airport early Monday, authorities said.

The Feb. 3, 2025, shooting took place near the airport in Southwest Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs confirmed.

The person died at the scene, Philadelphia Fire Department 911 dispatchers said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Pennsylvania State Police could be seen blocking off the split for Exit 12 from southbound I-95 for hours Monday morning.

The exact circumstances leading to the deadly shooting weren't clear.

Troopers reopened the ramp before the morning rush.

This story is developing and will be updated.