Police shoot, kill armed man in South Whitehall Township, Pa., officials say

Police shot and killed an armed man in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, officials said.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday, May 28, around 1 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of North 38th Street in South Whitehall Township. Police responded to the scene following a 911 call that reported a man with a gun.

Responding South Whitehall Township police officers were then confronted by a man who was armed with what appeared to be a rifle, officials said. The officers repeatedly told the man to drop the weapon but he refused and continued walking towards them, according to investigators.

The officers used less-than-lethal-force on the man but were unable to subdue him, officials said. The officers then fired around six shots, striking the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not yet revealed the man’s identity. Investigators said he was suffering from long-term health issues and a note was found inside the home on North 38th Street. Investigators have not yet revealed the content of the note.

The man’s autopsy is scheduled for Friday, May 30. The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police Forensics Services Unit and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office are all investigating.