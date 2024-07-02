Five men were hurt in a shootout at a South Philadelphia takeout spot, with bullets narrowly missing a child and others inside the restaurant, Philadelphia police said.

At least two people began shooting into the Twin Dragon takeout restaurant at South 27th and Dickinson streets in the Grays Ferry neighborhood shortly before 10:25 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2024, Philadelphia police said.

At least one person inside the store began firing back, Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Five men -- aged between 21 and 45 -- were hurt, four were shot in the legs and one was struck in his arm, police said. Originally police only reported four people were shot.

Police transported one man to the hospital, while the other four arrived in private cars, investigators said. They were all hospitalized in stable condition at area hospitals.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Five customers inside the takeout, including a child under the age of 10, were not struck by bullets, Small said.

Investigators found evidence of at least 40 shots being fired outside the takeout and another 12 being fired from inside, Small said. Police found at least one gun at the scene.

The shooters outside the store appeared to have fled in a dark-colored SUV, Small said.

At least one gunshot victim was being held as a suspect, Small said.

Police also held a car that was used to bring a gunshot victim to the hospital so it could be investigated for clues.

No motive was known for the shooting and investigators hoped surveillance video would help them track down gunmen, Small said.

Police asked that anyone with information call the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270 or submit a tip anonymously by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This wasn't the first time a shooting took place at this same Chinese takeout restaurant as a teen was shot there while begging for his life back in 2017.