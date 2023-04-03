South Philadelphia

South Philly Shooting Leaves One Man Dead

One man died in a morning shooting along Mercy Street on Monday

By Hayden Mitman

Police are investigating a morning shooting that left a man dead in South Philadelphia on Monday.

According to law enforcement officials, a man -- who has not yet been identified by police -- was killing in a shooting that occurred just before 11 a.m. along the 2000 block of Mercy Street in South Philadelphia.

Police said that the man was found after he had been shot multiple times throughout his body.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where officials said, he was pronounced at about 11:23 a.m.

Investigators have made an arrest and a weapon has been recovered. Police officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

