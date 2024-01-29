South Philadelphia

Man manages to run home after being shot in chest, police say

Philly police say a man on a trip to the store wound up being shot in South Philly Sunday night

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who was on his way to the store managed to run back to his South Philadelphia home despite being shot in the chest, investigators said.

The shooting took place around 11 p.m. Sunday near Jackson and South Beechwood streets, Philadelphia police said.

The 38-year-old man was heading to the store when he heard gunshots and then realized he was shot in the chest and abdomen, police said.

Despite being injured, he managed to run back to his house on nearby South Lambert Street to get help, police on the scene said.

Police officers rushed the man to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition early Monday morning, police said.

No word yet on the circumstances and motive of the shooting. No weapons were recovered, investigators said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

