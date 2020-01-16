The Philadelphia fire commissioner and other city officials will provide an update Thursday afternoon in the house blast that killed two people and destroyed multiple homes on a South Philly block last month.

The explosion happened before noon Dec. 19. Firefighters raced to save nearby homes from the destruction as flames raged on South Eighth Street, three blocks from the iconic Pat's and Geno's steak shops.

The destruction was immediate and created smoke plumes that could be seen for miles in wind gusts that reached 20 miles an hour. Thiel said the fire was "gas-fed."

A cause for the fire has yet to be released by the city fire marshal's office.

Fire officials told NBC10 that they had received numerous calls reporting an explosion prior to the blaze.

Some 60 people were evacuated from the block as the danger of more collapses persisted in the hours after the initial explosion and a sinkhole soon formed under the street.

Chad Wayne

The catastrophe and its deadly end marked the end to a particularly deadly year in Philadelphia for fires.

At least 34 people died in city fires in 2019, the highest death toll since 2014.

"I don't know that this is a trend," Thiel said in an interview in November at the graduation of the 196th class of new firefighters. "We certainly hope it's not a trend."

The quick-moving fire on South Eighth Street near Reed Street caused the roof of at least one home to collapse as flames raced through adjoining structures and sent thick, black smoke billowing into the air. Thiel confirmed witness reports that at least one woman was trapped in the debris as firefighters attempted to rescue her.

“They went into a fully-collapsed building that was on fire to try to rescue somebody," Thiel said.

More than 100 people, including firefighters, medics and police officers responded to the blaze, the commissioner said.

Electricity and gas were being shut off on the surrounding area as first responders continued to fight the flames and look for people, a task made more difficult by the fact that Philadelphia Gas Works employees had to jackhammer into the ground to reach the valve that would allow them to turn off the gas, Thiel said.

Winds were blowing about 12 miles an hour, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour, at the time the fire began. A huge plume of black, then gray and white, smoke streamed from the homes as firefighters hit the blaze with water.

Steve Sosna/NBC10

The smoke was visible for miles as it flowed east across South Philadelphia in the strong winds.