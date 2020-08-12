South Philly Columbus Statue to Be Stored, Permanent Future in the Air

A Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia that has been the site of clashes will be placed in temporary storage, with the city tasked with finding it a permanent home on private property.

The decision by the Philadelphia Art Commission will see city officials place the statue in storage and report back every six months to the commission about efforts to find the statue, currently at Marconi Plaza, a permanent home. Nine commissioners voted in favor of the proposal, with only commissioner Joe Laragione abstaining.

The art commission’s decision continues the saga of the statue, despite a vote last month by the city’s historical commission to remove it and the stance of Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration, which had argued that the monument was “unacceptable” and “unsafe” and should be relocated.

“It is clear from the last several weeks and months that maintaining the Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza is unacceptable to the majority of residents of Philadelphia and, in fact, completely unsafe,” said James Engler, Kenney’s chief of staff, at a similar meeting on the issue in July.

The statue became a cultural flashpoint when a group of mostly white men, some armed with bats and at least one with a rifle, surrounded the sculpture on June 13th. The group was responding to unfounded social media rumors that the city planned to take down the statue as people in other cities tore down similar sculptures as the nation once again faced a racial reckoning.

Some of the men clashed with counter-protesters, and the city later covered the statue with a wooden box. Since then, at least one police officer has kept guard near Columbus’ likeness “24/7” in order to prevent further clashes, Public Art Director Margot Berg said in last month's meeting.

Debate about Columbus’ likeness followed widespread protests against racism and police violence after the death of George Floyd, a man who died handcuffed and on the ground after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes, suffocating him.

The protests led to the toppling of Columbus statues and of Confederate monuments around the country as people sought to destroy vestiges of racism.

Though Columbus remains a point of pride for many Italian-Americans, including some in Philadelphia, he has become a controversial figure as people have pointed to his brutality against indigenous people in the Americas as reason for why he should not be revered.

Officials from Kenney’s administration also noted in July that most of the 13,000 people who responded to a survey about what to do with the statue favored its removal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.