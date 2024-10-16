South Philadelphia resident shoots man going through his trash, police say

A resident shot an apparently homeless man rummaging through his trash in South Philadelphia early Wednesday, police said. And, someone used cords to apparently make a tourniquet to slow the man's bleeding before first responders arrived.

The incident took place along the sidewalk of South 18th Street, near Carpenter Street, around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2024, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police found the 32-year-old shooting victim conscious -- bleeding from gunshot wounds to his lower back and leg -- and rushed him to the hospital where he was being treated in stable condition, investigators said.

Someone on the block used the cords of power tools to try and make a tourniquet for the man's gunshot wound to his leg before police arrived, Small said.

It appeared that the shooting took place just outside the shooter's home, Small said. Police found evidence that one shot was fired from inside the home and another three shots were fired along the sidewalk.

"This shooting was motivated due to the 32-year-old shooting victim (going) through the trash and that's when the 23-year-old resident of the property confronted the 32-year-old," Small said. "There was a verbal argument and it led to a physical altercation."

The shooter remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, Small said. The man's gun was recovered.

Investigators hoped witness and surveillance video would help them in the investigation, Small said.