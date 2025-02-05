Philadelphia

Woman dies in South Philly house fire

A woman was found dead in a home along the 2700 block of South Darien Street during a house fire, police said

By David Chang

A woman was found dead inside a home that caught fire in South Philadelphia, police said.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 10:41 a.m., firefighters responded to a reported house fire on the 2700 block of South Darien Street. A woman was later found unresponsive inside the living room of the home. She was pronounced dead by firefighters at 10:50 a.m.

Firefighters brought the flames under control. They have not yet revealed the woman’s identity or the cause of the fire but police said arson is not suspected.

