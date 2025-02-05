Woman dies in South Philly house fire

A woman was found dead inside a home that caught fire in South Philadelphia, police said.

Léelo en español aquí

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 10:41 a.m., firefighters responded to a reported house fire on the 2700 block of South Darien Street. A woman was later found unresponsive inside the living room of the home. She was pronounced dead by firefighters at 10:50 a.m.

Firefighters brought the flames under control. They have not yet revealed the woman’s identity or the cause of the fire but police said arson is not suspected.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.