Two people were stabbed inside a home in South Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to police.

The incident happened in the home's kitchen on the 2200 block of Point Breeze Avenue just before 3:30 p.m., police said.

A 40-year-old woman was stabbed in the back one time and a 29-year-old man was stabbed in the left arm once, officials said.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital where they are recovering, police said. The woman is listed in stable condition while the condition of the man is unknown, but he is getting treatment.

Police have recovered a weapon. No arrests have been made yet, according to officials.