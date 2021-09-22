South Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down in South Philly, Woman Struck by Stray Bullet

A man was killed and a woman just sitting outside a block away was hurt as at least 10 shots were fired in a South Philadelphia community late Tuesday night

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A shooting left a man dead and a bystander down the block hurt in South Philadelphia late Tuesday night.

Gunfire was reported around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday along Marston Terrace -- in the shadow of the Schuylkill Expressway, Philadelphia police said.

Officers arrived to find a 28-year-old man shot multiple times in the face, neck, chest and torso, Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. He died a short time later at the hospital.

They also found a 52-year-old woman who was shot in the leg by a stray bullet while sitting on a chair outside a home about one block south, Small said. That woman was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police found at least 10 bullet casings near where the man was shot. Investigators believe that man was the intended target, but they didn't give a motive for the shooting.

Investigators planned to look at surveillance video to help aid the search for the shooter or shooters.

As of the end of Tuesday, there were 391 reported homicides in Philadelphia, up 17% from the same time last year which was one of the deadliest on record in the city’s history.

City leaders are hoping more funds can help stem the violence. The new city budget allocates nearly $156 million on anti-violence measures, $22 million of which will go toward the Anti-Violence Community Expansion Grant Program. The program is designed to provide funds to organizations working toward reducing violent crime in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

