Man, 73, struck, killed by SUV after rear-ending car in Philly, police say

A man was struck and killed by an SUV in South Philadelphia, according to investigators.
The 73-year-old man was driving along the 3000 block of South 10th Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday when he rear-ended another car, Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said.
The 73-year-old man then got out of his vehicle to check on the occupants of the car he had struck, according to Pace. The man was then struck by a Toyota RAV4 which dragged him a “considerable distance,” Pace said. The man was then taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:12 p.m. Sunday. Officials have not yet revealed his identity.
The driver of the RAV4 – which Pace described as a rideshare vehicle – remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to officials. No charges have been filed. Police continue to investigate.
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.