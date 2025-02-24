Man, 73, struck, killed by SUV after rear-ending car in Philly, police say

A man was struck and killed by an SUV in South Philadelphia, according to investigators.

The 73-year-old man was driving along the 3000 block of South 10th Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday when he rear-ended another car, Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said.

The 73-year-old man then got out of his vehicle to check on the occupants of the car he had struck, according to Pace. The man was then struck by a Toyota RAV4 which dragged him a “considerable distance,” Pace said. The man was then taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:12 p.m. Sunday. Officials have not yet revealed his identity.

The driver of the RAV4 – which Pace described as a rideshare vehicle – remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to officials. No charges have been filed. Police continue to investigate.