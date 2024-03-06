Some big South Jersey school districts say they are facing a budget crisis after learning that their state aid might be cut, and in some cases, by millions of dollars.

Cherry Hill, Lenape and Haddon Township are among some of the school districts now searching for answers, and in some cases millions of dollars, to fill the gap.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says his proposed budget actually includes record funding for education, but not for more than 100 districts including Lenape Regional High School District and Cherry Hill Township School District.

The state uses a school funding formula to determine how much state aid a district can get. After being historically underfunded, Gov. Murphy is proposing to fully fund the formula for the first time in state history.

The superintendent of Lenape schools told NBC10 that it's more like a canyon in their budget instead of hole. Under the proposed budget, their state aid would drop about 19%.

“We were in utter shock and disbelief. We really didn’t think it could be true," Lenape Regional High School District superintendent Dr. Carol Birnbohm said.

Dr. Birnbohm says her team expected to see a cut in their state aid this year, but not this much.

Last week, she learned that instead of losing $300,000, the district's aid took a nearly $4.7 million dip.

Birnbohm also explained that a 2% tax levy cap in New Jersey makes it impossible for them to recoup the amount of state aid lost from the local community. The district is also facing rising operational costs. She said they are left with no choice but to make tough cuts.

“When the reality set in that we were losing well more than what we anticipated...just devastated," she explained.

And she is not alone.

Cherry Hill Township's leadership said they were shocked to learn their state aid would decrease by $6.9 million.

“It’s definitely concerning because I want my child to have the best education they can have," one parent said.

The school district says it is going to work closely with the Fair Funding for Cherry Hill Schools Committee in an effort to increase its funding.

The group took to Facebook on Friday to alert the public of upcoming budget hearings that they can join.

One Cherry Hill parent told NBC10 that they are already signed up to speak at a budget hearing.

"This money is badly needed. It's not fun money. It's not nice to have," they said.

Collingswood and Oaklyn public schools are dealing with cuts too.

"Initial reaction was that of confusion, frustration," Dr. Fredrick McDowell of the Collingswood and Oaklyn public schools said.

New Jersey's governor rolled out his budget plan last month proposing to fully fund the state's school funding formula for the first time in state history.

"It is literally a formula, and let’s remember a couple of things historically. The prior administration underfunded schools funding by $9 billion, really did not let the funding formula work. The funding formula, by the way, came into existence in 2009," Gov. Murphy told reporters.

Under Murphy's plan, 432 districts would see increased funding, 15 would get the same amount in funding and 140 would see cuts.

“To have this news given to us last week and to have to turn around the budget by April is really traumatic," Birnbohm said.

“Yes, I believe that the cuts that we are going to be forced to make this year will have a direct impact on student programs and staffing," she said.

The governor's office said they are open to input about next steps for the state's school funding formula.

In the meantime, the districts dealing with cuts are urgently looking for solutions.

“We need to take care of now," Birnbohm said.

“Pushing and advocating for what is right for the future of New Jersey, which are the children," McDowell said.

The superintendents also plan to speak at public hearings. The governor said he is committed to working with districts that saw a decrease in funding.