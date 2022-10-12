South Jersey Native, York College Soccer Player Found Dead in Dorm

A soccer player at York College of Pennsylvania who was found unresponsive in his residence hall dorm room early Saturday has died, the school announced.

Drew Ruehlicke, a 21-year-old junior sports management major from Mullica Hill, New Jersey, had just started the first collegiate soccer game of his career with his team last Wednesday. He had appeared in 25 other games for York.

"There are no words to describe the profound sorrow we feel as a community because of [Ruelicke's] passing," said Dr. Richard Satterlee, York College Dean of Student Development and Campus Life. "Please keep Drew and his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

Ruehlicke was a graduate of Bishop Eustace Preparatory School in Camden County. In a post on Facebook, the school asked for prayers and offered counselors to the school community.

Ruelicke was scheduled to play with York College against the University of Mary Washington last Saturday, a game that was postponed. He had a 4.0 GPA and was a member of the dean's list, the college said.