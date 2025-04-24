Skip to content
Breaking
Live updates: Massive NJ wildfire burning for 3rd day as teen arrested for arson
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Weather
Local
Sports
NBC10 Responds
Entertainment
Investigators
Videos
Newsletters
Watch 24/7
Create profile / Log in
Dashboard
Email preferences
Sign out
Trending
Submit a News Tip
Spring Cleaning
Find It on 10
Philadelphia Phillies ⚾
The Death of Pope Francis
Real ID Guide
Immigration
Battleground Politics
The Trump Administration
Stream NBC10 24/7 📲
Expand
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.