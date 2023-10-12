South Jersey high school math teacher awarded $25K Milken Educator Award

A math teacher from Cinnaminson High School in South Jersey has received the prestigious national Milken Educator Award.

Riley Gartland was left shocked and surprised after she was presented the award by the Milken Family Foundation on Wednesday.

The award honors educators across the country for their innovation and excellence. Winners receive an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize. Hailed as the "Oscars of Teaching", the foundation will honor up to 75 recipients across the country this school year

Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley - a 1994 Milken Educator herself- and New Jersey Department of Education Chief of Staff Julie Bunt presented the award to Garland during a schoolwide assembly in front of cheering students and other colleagues.

“Riley Gartland’s skill to engage and advance students and colleagues alike makes her a valuable asset to Cinnaminson High School and the entire community,” Dr. Foley said in a statement “Riley’s steadfast dedication inspires students to meet high expectations and pursue STEM careers, both essential to strengthening our future success as a nation. I welcome her to the Milken Educator Network and look forward to the impact she will make on teachers and students throughout her career.”

Gardner received a Bachelor of Arts in education and mathematics from Rowan University in 2016 and has been an educator for the past 6 years. Her classroom is described as a safe space for learning and she uses real-life applications of math to bring her lessons to life.

Additionally, Gardner was described as a role model even outside of her classes. She serves as the school's National Honor Society advisor and even leads the Sunshine Committee which aims to improve teacher morale.

“Congratulations to Riley Gartland, an education trailblazer at Cinnaminson High School, on the achievement of her Milken Educator Award,” Acting Commissioner of Education Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan said in a statement. “Riley seamlessly combines high standards with a nurturing learning environment as she fosters student achievement through real-world math applications. Beyond the classroom, Riley’s leadership shines as she mentors students, leads school activities, and enhances colleague collaboration, making her a deserving recipient of the Milken Educator Award.”