One of South Jersey's largest food pantries is temporarily closing. The hundreds of people who attend the weekly food pantry at Grace Episcopal Church in Merchantville were notified about the pause in operations Wednesday.

"Due to the unprecedented growth and demand, the town of Merchantville is unable to support the heavy traffic congestion that occurs every Wednesday," the food pantry wrote in a letter to clients. "We understand the impact this decision may have for those who rely on our services, and we are actively working on finding solutions to resume operations as soon as possible."

The food pantry has been operating for more than 20 years. They used to serve dozens of families each week. Now, they serve between 900 and 1,000 each Wednesday. The increased need has led to an increase in traffic, with cars lining up for blocks while they wait for the food.

"We love doing it, but it’s difficult with traffic conditions," said Linda Purves, a food bank volunteer. “The flow of traffic is probably our biggest problem here in Merchantville."

Merchantville's mayor said the borough has continually fielded complaints from residents over the past few months about public safety and public nuisance concerns. He said borough leaders met with the church last week.

"The Borough and church leadership agreed the pantry could not continue in its present form, that a pause was necessary and that a plan for a path forward must be generated and agreed to by the parties so we can address the concerns of the public and run a safe pantry," Mayor Ted Brennan wrote in an email to NBC10.

The church said as hunger increases, their response increases.

“The town has come to us to say that they believe the number of people we serve has begun to overload the built environment around us," said Rev. Bob Fitzpatrick. “Still have a lot of questions to get sorted out."

Fitzpatrick said the mayor called him last night saying that he hopes the pause only lasts for two to three weeks.

“I know it’s hard for the residents. It is very difficult. We do our best to control traffic, but it is just one day a week," said Purves. "If anyone who would complain about an inconvenience could see what we see. We see their faces, we see their kids, we know their stories.”

The Food Bank of South Jersey said that the Grace Church site is one of the largest food pantries in their network.

“People really rely on this resource every week to get by," said Sarah Geiger, senior director of programs and services.

Geiger said they are seeing increased need across the board, with a volume similar to what they saw during the height of the pandemic.

“At the Food Bank of South Jersey we have seen a growth from 150,000 people being served per month to now 170,000 being served per month," said Geiger.

The Food Bank of South Jersey has almost 300 partners across the region. They are working with other pantries in the area to ensure they are ready for an influx in clients from the Grace Church site.

