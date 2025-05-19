Iconic South Jersey bakery closes its doors after 85 years

McMillan's Bakery in Haddon Township, New Jersey, served its beloved treats for the final time on Sunday, marking the end of a delicious 85-year run.

First opening in 1939, the family-owned McMillan's Bakery has served many of its local customers for their entire lives. Many of them came to the small business on Sunday to get their favorite treats one final time.

The devoted customers waited for hours in a line that went around the block.

“I mean I’ve been coming here since I was a kid," someone on the line said.

“This is our childhood this is legacy right here," another added.

Many of the bakery's determined customers wanted their famous cream donut, but they will also tell that everything from the bakery is delicious

”Very sweet…can’t go wrong…100%. Can’t go wrong."

The business was started by Evelyn and George McMillan, who went on to share their business with their kids, and then grandkids.

But things changed last year when the family matriarch, Arline McMillan Biemiller, the eldest daughter of George and Evelyn McMillan passed away.

Kristine Emmons, the third-generation owner of the bakery, said her mother was the glue that held the business together. Once she passed, the decision was made to sell the building and shut down the business.

“She didn’t want the recipes or the business to be sold to anyone else," Emmons said. "And, we are all older and none of the grandchildren wanted to take it over. So that’s how we decided.”

Emmons said she feels honored by the outpouring of support from the community.

One dedicated McMillan's patron said she hopes another bakery takes the spot to try to fill the hole in the community with its closing.

“We hope that maybe something good comes in here," she said. "Not sure they will be able to top McMillan’s, but we wish them the best of luck.”