A sound engineer working overnight stepped out of a South Philadelphia recording studio to grab a bite. He wound up being shot while running away after five men approached him, Philadelphia police said.

The man was shot outside that studio along Jackson Street near Swanson Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"He ordered food from Uber Eats, when he went outside on Jackson Street to meet the Uber Eats driver for the delivery that's when he saw five males approaching him, all wearing masks," Small said.

The man was startled and started to run, police said.

"While he ran, that's when he heard multiple shots and realized he was shot in the leg," Small said.

While police investigated the shooting, the got called to a nearby Wawa along Columbus Boulevard, Small said. The man had run there after being shot.

Police took the man, who is in his 30s, to the hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg while listed in stable condition, Small said.

At least 21 shots were fired, investigators said. Some bullet holes could be seen in the window of a car parked outside the studio.

Police didn't know what direction that five masked men fled after the shooting.

Investigators spent hours early Wednesday searching for clues outside the recording studio, which a worker identified as Tandem Studios.

No arrests have been made and no motive was given for the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.