Son shoots man who attempted to rob his mom at gunpoint in Abington Twp.

A man has been charged after following a woman home and attempting to rob her at gunpoint in Abington Township early Monday morning.

On Sept. 23, at around 1 a.m., police said they were called to the 1800 block of Horace Avenue for a man shot after a home invasion.

The victim told police that she had just returned from the casino when a man, identified as Khabir Shepard, pointed a gun at her and forced his way into her home. He pushed her to the ground and grabbed her purse from her dining table.

The victim said she screamed for help from her adult son, who was asleep in a rear bedroom inside the home, police said. The victim’s son retrieved his legally owned firearm and ran to help his mother when he saw Shepard’s firearm and “fearing for his mother’s life, fired two shots at Shepard.”

Shepard was hit in the back and arm by those shots and ran from the home before collapsing on the front lawn, according to the police.

After being taken into custody, Shepard was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released for his injuries.

A handgun was recovered by police that they believe to be the weapon Shepard had.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was followed home by Shepard after she exited a local casino.

Shepard has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and carrying a firearm without a license, according to the Abington Township Police Department.

He was arraigned and is being held in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $250,000 cash bail.