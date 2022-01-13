Philadelphia

Son Charged With Attempted Murder of Mother, Who Had to Jump from Her Burning Home

The woman jumped from the window of her East Wishart Street home after being stabbed in the neck

A man has been charged with attempted murder and arson after prosecutors say he stabbed his mother and set fire to her home.

The mom had to jump from the second-floor window of her burning home to escape, prosecutors said.

Tyrell Hopkins, 27, of Philadelphia was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, arson and other charges. (Prosecutors noted that Hopkins has a twin brother with a similar name who was not involved in the incident.)

His mother, 54, is still in critical condition. Police said her son stabbed her in the neck, chest and other parts of her body before she jumped out of the window.

The incident played out around 11 p.m. Tuesday along East Wishart Street, near Emerald Street, in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to the first floor of the home, investigators said.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY) provides people in distress, or those around them, with 24-hour support.

