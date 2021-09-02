school closings

Some Schools Close in Wake of Flooding; Philly Schools Going Virtual Friday

Schools throughout the region have closed or reported delays due to flooding

Philadelphia students, back in the classroom for the first time in more than a year, will revert to virtual learning Friday due to widespread flooding.

The School District of Philadelphia announced Thursday that, with storm cleanup likely to continue, school buildings will be closed and classes will be held fully online Friday. The school district had only restarted full in-person learning on Tuesday after a prolonged closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, all after-school activities were canceled Thursday. The announcements came after the district delayed school start times by two hours as residents awoke to flooded streets caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The district also closed James Dobson Elementary School and Albert M. Greenfield School on Thursday due to storm-related power outages.

Several community colleges, including those in Delaware, Bucks and Montgomery counties also closed Thursday.

Many other schools and entire districts throughout the region have closed or reported delays; see the full, updated list of local school closings here.

