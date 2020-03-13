‘Somber Time,’ Not Necessarily Sober: Pa. Liquor Stores to Remain Open for Now

Pennsylvania, in the grip of a national health crisis, is taking drastic steps to limit person-to-person interactions.

Officials are asking state residents to stay home as much as possible, including working from home, until health authorities get a grip on the COVID-19 outbreak.

But when asked about some essential businesses remaining open, and if the state's government-run liquor stores fell into that category, Gov. Tom Wolf took a brief break from the solemnity of these times.

"We haven't closed any state stores at this point," Wolf told reporters, smiling subtlely. "I don't know whether we consider that ... this is a somber time. We're trying. Try to be serious here."

Wolf, who hours earlier ordered all schools in Pennsylvania to close, looked a bit relieved to take a question with a little levity.

A moment later, he was back to answering questions about ongoing containment measures for the coronavirus, which as of Friday night had officially infected 41 people. That was nearly double the number from the previous day.