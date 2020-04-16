New Jersey

Soldiers Deploy to New Jersey to Aid Coronavirus Relief

About 10 soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division’s sustainment brigade deployed this week to New Jersey

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stand outside the Miami Beach Convention Center as they prepare to build a coronavirus field hospital inside the facility
Getty Images

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stand outside the Miami Beach Convention Center as they prepare to build a coronavirus field hospital inside the facility on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

More soldiers from Fort Campbell have deployed to help with coronavirus relief efforts.

About 10 soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division’s sustainment brigade deployed this week to New Jersey to help with coordinating and supporting Army logistical efforts in the region, according to a statement from the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

“I am incredibly proud of our sustainment Soldiers from the Lifeliner brigade, and I know they are going to have a big impact to our nation’s response against COVID,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell. “Sustainment is absolutely critical to ensure front line medical personnel are well supplied and able to continue their vital work.”

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus 8 hours ago

17 Bodies Found in NJ Nursing Home After Anonymous Tip

gun violence 3 hours ago

Fight on SEPTA Bus Ends With 3 Teens Shot

The troops are ready to conduct operations in more locations if necessary, he said.

Fort Campbell also deployed around 300 soldiers last month from the 531st Hospital Center to New York.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jerseycoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us