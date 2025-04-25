Social media reacts to Eagles' selection of Jihaad Campbell

Eagles fans who stayed up late last night to hang on to NFL Draft coverage were rewarded with another bold move from GM Howie Roseman, as the Birds traded up one spot to #31 to draft Alabama linebacker and Gloucester Township native Jihaad Campbell.
While Roseman drafting an Alabama alum surprises no one, it was the first time the Eagles tabbed a LB with their first-round pick since 1979.
As always on draft night, the reaction came quickly. Let’s take a look at how those on social media reacted to Campbell going to the Super Bowl champs.
