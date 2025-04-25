2025 NFL Draft

Social media reacts to Eagles' selection of Jihaad Campbell

The reviews are in on Howie's latest draft move.

By Dan Roche

Eagles fans who stayed up late last night to hang on to NFL Draft coverage were rewarded with another bold move from GM Howie Roseman, as the Birds traded up one spot to #31 to draft Alabama linebacker and Gloucester Township native Jihaad Campbell.

While Roseman drafting an Alabama alum surprises no one, it was the first time the Eagles tabbed a LB with their first-round pick since 1979.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

As always on draft night, the reaction came quickly. Let’s take a look at how those on social media reacted to Campbell going to the Super Bowl champs.

This article tagged under:

2025 NFL DraftEagles blog
