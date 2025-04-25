Social media reacts to Eagles' selection of Jihaad Campbell

Eagles fans who stayed up late last night to hang on to NFL Draft coverage were rewarded with another bold move from GM Howie Roseman, as the Birds traded up one spot to #31 to draft Alabama linebacker and Gloucester Township native Jihaad Campbell.

While Roseman drafting an Alabama alum surprises no one, it was the first time the Eagles tabbed a LB with their first-round pick since 1979.

As always on draft night, the reaction came quickly. Let’s take a look at how those on social media reacted to Campbell going to the Super Bowl champs.

Howie Roseman's last five first rounds:



2021: DeVonta Smith

2022: Jordan Davis, A.J. Brown

2023: Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith

2024: Quinyon Mitchell

2025: Jihaad Campbell



Just an absolute insane run. pic.twitter.com/5r9YX5caie — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) April 25, 2025

For those curious what Jihaad Campbell looked like rushing the passer as an EDGE last season, I found his handful of pass-rushing opportunities against Will Campbell (the No. 4 overall pick) to be instructive.



There's flashes, mostly down to Campbell's explosiveness and bend: pic.twitter.com/UapoRwheVD — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) April 25, 2025

I have no doubt Howie Roseman, the best GM in sports, just took a future Pro Bowler in Jihaad Campbell ... at 31. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 25, 2025

Howie Roseman is the GOAT 🐐 but the influence of Vic Fangio can’t be overstated.



Making Zack Baun one of the highest paid LBs in the NFL & now drafting LB Jihaad Campbell in the 1st Rd



Credit to Howie for evolving.



Baun & Campbell will be a force in the middle of the defense — Bill Colarulo (@BillColarulo) April 25, 2025

Jihaad Campbell does everything for a defense. Rushes the passer, plays well in coverage, chases down runners. Fangio is already daydreaming about Campbell and Baun playing together. pic.twitter.com/vnvuD62xwW — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) April 25, 2025

The Eagles got a STEAL in Jihaad Campbell 🦅 pic.twitter.com/K6sZpNsJne — PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2025

NFC exec on Jihaad Campbell: "One of the top 10 players in the draft, without question."



His overall medical profile coming out of Alabama was an issue for some teams. Could miss time in 2025 coming off shoulder surgery. But this is tremendous value at 31. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 25, 2025