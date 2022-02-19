Snow Squalls Could Drop Visibility, Create Dangerous Driving Conditions

Drivers in the greater Philadelphia region should avoid hitting the road Saturday afternoon as snow squalls move in and create low visibility and dangerous travel conditions.

The squalls are expected to happen between noon and 4 p.m. They’ll start in northern neighborhoods and continue south, though the coast may just get rain.

The heaviest snow bands will arrive in northern neighborhoods around 1 p.m. and continue south into the suburbs and the I-95 corridor around 2:30 p.m. The system will start to break up between 2-3 p.m. as it moves into New Jersey and Delaware.

If you do have to drive, keep your headlights on, increase your following distance and avoid slamming your brakes because the roads may be slippery.

There will also be strong wind gusts between 35 and 45mph into the evening. The winds should start dying down after 8 p.m.

To get alerts about the squalls, download the free NBC10 app.