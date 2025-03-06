Snakes, reptiles, chickens, dogs and a cat saved from Bristol house fire

A number of animals, including snakes, chickens, reptiles, several dogs and at least one cat were saved by firefighters early Thursday after a home in Bristol burst in flames, officials said.

According to fire officials, the rescues happened after crews responded to a reported fire along the 1600 block of Lakeland Avenue at about 1:18 a.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

At that time, officials said, crews responded to find the home engulfed in flame, though no one was home at the time.

No one, except for a menagerie of animals, officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

In a statement on the incident, officials said that "several pets" -- though they did not provide an exact number -- were saved from the burning home including a cat, several dogs, snakes, chickens and reptiles.

None of the animals were reportedly injured in this incident.

Police officials said they are working with animal control officers to determine if all of these animals were legally owned.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials said, they believe it started in the rear vestibule of the home.