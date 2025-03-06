Bucks County

Snakes, reptiles, chickens, dogs and a cat saved from Bristol house fire

Fire crews saved several exotic animals from a burning home along Lakeland Avenue in Bristol early Thursday, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A number of animals, including snakes, chickens, reptiles, several dogs and at least one cat were saved by firefighters early Thursday after a home in Bristol burst in flames, officials said.

According to fire officials, the rescues happened after crews responded to a reported fire along the 1600 block of Lakeland Avenue at about 1:18 a.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

At that time, officials said, crews responded to find the home engulfed in flame, though no one was home at the time.

No one, except for a menagerie of animals, officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

In a statement on the incident, officials said that "several pets" -- though they did not provide an exact number -- were saved from the burning home including a cat, several dogs, snakes, chickens and reptiles.

None of the animals were reportedly injured in this incident.

Police officials said they are working with animal control officers to determine if all of these animals were legally owned.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Northeast Philadelphia 3 hours ago

‘Pretty amazing': Officer arrests suspect police say rammed her SUV

New Jersey 47 mins ago

NJ Transit speeds up rail car window replacement

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials said, they believe it started in the rear vestibule of the home.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bucks County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us