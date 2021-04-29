What to Know Delaware State Police say a man shot his wife to death in the parking lot of Smyrna Middle School and killed a female acquaintance of hers before a police pursuit that ended in his death.

Authorities say Llewellyn Gill shot Stephanie Gill outside the school on Tuesday morning after they arrived to pick up their daughter for a medical appointment. He then led police on a vehicle pursuit that ended after he shot himself and crashed in Maryland.

Police then learned that there might be a second victim. They found 21-year-old Deanna Dominick-Dalton dead of apparent gunshot wounds at a Smyrna apartment.

Delaware State Police have named the man who they say shot his wife to death in a Smyrna school parking lot and killed a female acquaintance of hers before a police pursuit that ended in his death.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Llewellyn Gill of Hartly, Delaware, killed 38-year-old Stephanie Gill in the parking lot of Smyrna Middle School Tuesday morning, state police said Thursday. He is also suspected of killing 21-year-old Deanna Dominick-Dalton of Clayton, Delaware, inside an apartment nearby.

Authorities on Wednesday said state and local police were called to Smyrna Middle School around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators learned that a 47-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman had arrived at the school in the wife’s vehicle to pick up their daughter for a medical appointment.

The couple had an argument outside the car, which led to Llewellyn Gill pulling Stephanie Gill back into the vehicle, where he shot her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Llewellyn Gill fled the scene alone in the vehicle the couple arrived in, then switched to a vehicle registered to him that was parked nearby.

Troopers spotted Llewellyn Gill’s vehicle around 11 a.m. Tuesday near the junction of Route 13 and Route 42. The suspect led police on a vehicle pursuit, which ended after he shot himself and crashed near Galena, Maryland. The suspect was pronounced dead at a Maryland hospital.

While investigating the shooting, troopers learned there might be a second victim who was acquainted with the suspect’s wife. State and local police went to the 800 block of McLane Gardens in Smyrna to check on the welfare of Dominick-Dalton. The 21-year-old was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in the home.

The shootings remained under investigation Thursday, state police said.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline for help at (800) 799-SAFE (7233) or go to www.thehotline.org for more. States often have domestic violence hotlines, as well.

If you are struggling, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress and suicide prevention resources for you or your loved ones. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention offers help, too.