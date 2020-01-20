Smoky House Blaze Leaves Child, 3 Adults Hospitalized

A 2-year-old child was injured as fire burned in a Northeast Philadelphia home without working smoke detectors Monday morning, firefighters say.

The fire broke out in a row home along Kendrick Street near Torresdale Avenue in the city’s Holmesburg section around 5:50 a.m. Firefighters arrived a short time later to find heavy smoke pouring out of the three-story home, Philadelphia Fire Department Deputy Chief Vincent Mulray said at the scene.

Firefighters rescued two men, a woman and a 2-year-old child from the home, Mulray said. Medics transported the rescued people from the scene to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Firefightes found a dead animal on the second floor of the home, Mulray said.

The blaze appeared to have begun in the basement and smoke spread through the home, investigators said.

"There were no working smoke alarms in this property," Mulray said.

A large fire response presence closed Torresdale Avenue near Strahle Street as firefighters asked the public to avoid the area. Cold weather caused water used to douse the blaze to freeze, slowing firefighters efforts, Mulray said.