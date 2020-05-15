Philadelphia

Smoky Fire Burns Next to SEPTA’s Market-Frankford El

By Dan Stamm

SkyForce10

A burned through properties next to SEPTA’s Market-Frankford el and went to four alarms Friday afternoon.

The fire started in one building at Frankford Avenue and Orthodox Street in the Frankford neighborhood just before 1 p.m. and spread to neighboring properties.

More than 90 minutes later, firefighters continued to pour water onto the flames as thick smoke rose from the scene. The smoke could be seen miles away.

No word yet on injuries.

SEPTA halted Market-Frankford service, shuttle busing passengers between Erie-Torresdale Station and the Frankford Transportation Center

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiafire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us