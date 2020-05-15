Smoky Fire Burns Next to SEPTA’s Market-Frankford El

A burned through properties next to SEPTA’s Market-Frankford el and went to four alarms Friday afternoon.

The fire started in one building at Frankford Avenue and Orthodox Street in the Frankford neighborhood just before 1 p.m. and spread to neighboring properties.

More than 90 minutes later, firefighters continued to pour water onto the flames as thick smoke rose from the scene. The smoke could be seen miles away.

No word yet on injuries.

SEPTA halted Market-Frankford service, shuttle busing passengers between Erie-Torresdale Station and the Frankford Transportation Center

MFL: UPDATE: Shuttle bus service is in effect between Erie-Torresdale Station and Frankford Transportation Ctr. due to fire department activity. Expect delays until further notice. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) May 15, 2020

This story is developing and will be updated.