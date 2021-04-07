Camden County

Smoky Fire Breaks Out at NJ Warehouse

A fire at the Johns Manville warehouse in Camden County sent smoke into the air Wednesday morning

By Dan Stamm

Thick smoke could be seen coming from a fire at an insulation and manufacturing company’s warehouse in New Jersey.

The blaze broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday at the Johns Manville warehouse on Grove Street in Berlin, Camden County. The company manufactures "premium-quality insulation, commercial roofing and fibers and nonwovens for commercial, industrial and residential applications," according to its website.

As SkyForce10 hovered over the scene, white smoke could be seen coming from the rooftop of the warehouse as firetrucks and other emergency vehicles pulled up to the scene. It wasn't clear what was going on inside the building.

No word yet on any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Camden Countyfire
