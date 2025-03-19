Pennsylvania

Attempted robber discharged gun inside store after being denied money

A man tried to rob the Smoke Shop on Baltimore Avenue in East Lansdowne on Sunday and fired his weapon two times during the ordeal

By Emily Rose Grassi

Officials in Delaware County are searching for a man accused of firing a weapon inside a store he was trying to rob over the weekend.

This all unfolded on Sunday, March 16 just after midnight at the Smoke Shop store on the 700 block of Baltimore Avenue in East Lansdowne, officials said.

When officers got to the store, they found the employee shaken but not hurt, police said.

The employee showed the officers security footage that showed a suspect trying to rob the store, police said. In the video, the man could be seen firing two rounds from a pistol after he was denied cash.

After firing his weapon, the suspect ran from the store, according to police.

No one was reported injured.

If you know this person, please contact Detective Sgt. Kevin Myers at tips@elpd.org or 610-259-2308.

